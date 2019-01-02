Other Stories This Wednesday 01.02.2019

Homicides in Chicago drop dramatically in 2018. Down to 561 during the calendar year. That’s down from 660 in 2017 and 770 in 2016. It’s still greater than LA and New York combined.

Police in Manchester, England raid a house and question a suspect in a stabbing at a train depot. The terror-related attack of three people on New Year’s eve carried out by a man yelling Islamic slogans. A man and woman were hospitalized in very serious condition. A transport police sergeant also treated for injuries. Police call it a terrorist incident.

A German man arrested after repeatedly driving into crowds of foreigners in Bottrop. Five people were injured. German police say the man had the clear intention to kill foreigners.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft passed a tiny, icy object shaped like a bowling pin, that’s some 4 billion miles from earth. The icy object is called Ultima Thule. Three and a half years ago, new horizons passed by Pluto, the former planet. Just after midnight on New Year’s day, a standing ovation by a crowd of space fans greeted news of the radio communication from the far reaches of our solar system.