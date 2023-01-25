Other Stories This Wednesday 01.25.2023

Caltrans is asking for $20 million dollars over the next two years to remove homeless encampments from its property. The agency submitting a request to the department of finance. Caltrans plans to clear thousands of encampments.

The San Luis Obispo county regional airport in San Luis saw record-breaking travel last year. 553 thousand passengers traveled through the airport in 2022. That’s the greatest number in airport history. The second greatest is 2019, when 545 thousand flew in and out of the airport. American Airlines began using larger plains on its twice-daily flights between San Luis Obispo county and Dallas-Fort Worth. That’s to accommodate increased travel for those whose friends and family have moved from San Luis Obispo county to Texas.