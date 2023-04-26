Other Stories This Wednesday 04.26.2023

Three days after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, a Cal Poly freshman died at a San Luis Obispo hospital. 20-year-old Sean Ogawa Hillman was from Seattle. A pick up truck collided with the him at the intersection of Grand avenue and Fredericks street about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Hillman was studying architectural engineering.

Sunday night in Pismo Beach, police officers used a dog snare to corral an angry badger who was inside a gas station. The badger entered the gas station and huddled in a corner next to boxes of whiskey. Police received a call around 11 about a raccoon at the shell station at Spyglass drive. When they arrived, they discovered the badger. The animal was extremely aggressive. Police identified the animal as Mr. Angry Badger. It was safely escorted out of the building.