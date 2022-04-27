Other Stories This Wednesday 04.27.2022

Santa Maria police say a man found dead in his car was the victim of a homicide. A 61-year-old man found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning. Police say he was shot. He has not been identified.

The first black mayor in San Luis Obispo is running for re-election. Mayor Erica Stewart will run for that position in October. She took over the mayoral seat after mayor Heidi Harmon abdicated her throne to move to Santa Cruz in the wake of the FBI investigation into supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson over cannabis bribes paid for votes.

The old Anderson hotel in downtown San Luis Obispo will continue to operate as affordable housing. Congressman Salud Carbajal secures two million dollars in federal funds to preserve that affordable housing.