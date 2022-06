An at risk teenager reported missing over the weekend has been found, safe and sound. 17-year-old Peirson Kromhout located Monday. She was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The town of Los Osos named by USA Today readers as one of the 10 best coastal small towns. They cite unpretentiousness and affordable seaside fun without the crowds. Only two California towns on the list. The other is Half Moon Bay. Bandon, Oregon also made the top ten. Best known for its golf courses.