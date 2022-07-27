Other Stories This Wednesday 07.27.2022

Another delay in the Kristin Smart murder trial in Salinas. Judge Jennifer O’keefe cancels the trial yesterday because of an unexpected juror conflict. She says she and the juror feel bad about the last-minute delay. The trial is not expected to resume until next week. 45-year-old Paul Flores is charged with murdering 19-year-old Kristin Smart in May of ‘96. His 81-year-old father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping Paul hide the body of the Cal Poly student.

State wide, covid-19 numbers are improving. The California department of public health saying yesterday that the latest coronavirus case rate is down 10% from last week.

Consumer confidence in the US drops to its lowest level since February of last year. The low confidence is causing consumers to reduce their purchases of discretionary items.

The polo club in Carpinteria where prince Harry played polo is up for sale. The 61-acre Cancha de Estrellas is offered by film director Sarah Siegal Mangess for $50 million dollars. The polo club has more than 100 covered horse stalls and a modern lounge for cocktails and entertainment.