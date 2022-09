San Luis Obispo county is to receive $5.6 million dollars for emergency communications for first responders.

The county public health department is going to test wastewater to track cases of covid 19.

The county supervisors to create an accountability commission on homelessness. Initially, a group of 11 citizens will serve on that commission.

Alec Baldwin may face charges in the ‘accidental’ shooting on the set of a western film, Rust.