Other Stories This Wednesday 1.06.2021

A Paso Robles distillery is challenging the US Food and Drug Administration over a $14 thousand dollar fee they’re levying against his company for switching to making hand sanitizer. Aaron Bergh says his company is trying to help the community and keep his business in operation during the pandemic.

In San Luis Obispo, sheriff’s deputies and the swat team surrounded a home near the dump just south of San Luis Obispo. The deputies responding to a report of shots fired near the Cold Canyon Landfill. That was around 2:30 Monday. A man fired shots and barricaded himself inside his home. He was not arrested. Deputies say he had mental health issues, related partly to the state government’s imposed shutdown.