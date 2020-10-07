Other Stories This Wednesday 10.07.2020

Paso Robles post officials confirm letters were stolen out of the drop-off box in front of the Paso Robles post office. One young woman tells KPRL that the thieves washed clean her checks and then retraced her signature. Then they wrote checks to themselves. The bank caught the forgeries, so the young woman did not lose any money. Post office officials are not sure how the thieves gained access to the stand-alone drop-off box in front of the post office.



On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy drowned at lake Nacimiento. He was swimming with his family near the area known as the resort ramp. The boy’s body was later located by the sheriff’s underwater search and recovery team. The victim is identified as 14-year-old Jonathon Barrueta of Santa Maria.

At Pismo Beach Saturday, an 18-year-old surfer rescued a girl who was drowning in the waves just off-shore. Bennett Morris of Los Gatos is an agriculture engineering major at Cal Poly. He only started surfing this past summer.

He and his girlfriend were surfing south of the Pismo Beach pier around 3 Saturday afternoon when a group of women started shouting on the beach. He saw the head of a young girl bobbing in the ocean waves past the break.

He paddled over and kept her head above water while he swam her to the beach. She was wearing a hijab and clothing which weighed her down. As waves approached he would tell tell her, “three, two one, hold your breath.” Then the wave would crash over them. She was nearly unconscious when they reached the beach, but lifeguards took over the rescue operation. After a 10-20 minutes was sitting upright in an ambulance.