Other Stories This Wednesday 10.23.2019

A Santa Maria man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Santa Maria two weeks ago, is arrested in Mexico and returned to Santa Barbara county to face murder charges. 29-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez, allegedly shot and killed 33-year-old Juan Medina Gonzalez of Santa Maria in front of the 805 Tacos restaurant. Hernandez fled the scene of the shooting in a silver Honda fit.

The US Census Bureau is kicking off a campaign to recruit and hire up to one half million temporary workers to help with the census. So far, 900,000 have applied, but they want a pool of 2.7 million applicants from whom to choose qualified, legal census takers.