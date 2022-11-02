Other Stories This Wednesday 11.02.2022

A shark bumps a surfboard in Pacific Grove, which knocks a surfer into the water 100 yards off Otter Point. The bump occurred around five Monday afternoon. After getting knocked off his board, the surfer made it safely to shore. The surfboard suffered no major damage, but will be tested to potentially determine the shark species. Pacific Grove is in Monterey county.

Nordstrom Rack is coming to San Luis Obispo county. Nordstrom will open a new Nordstrom Rack store in San Luis Obispo next to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus. Coincidentally, Nordstrom, REI and Cost Plus are all based in the Pacific northwest.

Taylor Swift is going to embark on a US stadium tour next year. She calls it the era tour. She’ll perform at least 27 concerts starting March 18th in Arizona. Tour openers include Girl in Red, Phoebe Bridges and Paramore.