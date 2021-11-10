Other Stories This Wednesday 11.10.2021

The city of Paso Robles settles a law suit filed by a woman who accused a former police sergeant of raping her. She receives $1.25 million in the law suit. The lawsuit claimed the officer raped her after he responded to a domestic violence call at her home.

Federal officials announce the propose Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary has been moved to the designation phase. It would protect ocean waters along our county’s coastline. The federal officials are soliciting public input on the boundaries and the scope of the sanctuary. For instance, should commercial fishing be allowed.

The county health department reports three more covid-19 deaths. It brings the total to 352 since March of 2020. That’s out of a population about about 285 thousand people. The health department does not identify the fatalities or their other health conditions. They indicate one person was over 85. The other between 65 and 85. When they gave the average age in their reports, the average was over the age of 85 in San Luis Obispo county.