Other Stories This Wednesday 11.27.2019

Two men arrested in Morro Bay on drug and counterfeiting charges.

Breck Ayerza and Michael Coffin of Cambria arrested after police discovered their SUV had a fake vehicle registration sticker. The officers noticed their vehicle’s registration had been made out of blue painter’s tape. Then, they found the men to be in possession of drugs and counterfeit money. They were booked at the county jail.

If you’re headed out of town for Thanksgiving, be advised the CHP may close the grapevine between Bakersfield and Los Angeles because of the weather. Wherever you go, you’re advised to drive carefully if you’re out on the highway.