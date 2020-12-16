Other Stories This Wednesday 12.16.2020

The state attorney general’s office is asking for more time to ascertain whether or not it will take over the court cases against black lives matter organizer Tianna Arata and several BLM protesters in connection with their march onto highway 101 which blocked traffic, and during which they harassed people trapped in their cars on the freeway.

A Nipomo man who caused a fatal head-on collision which killed an 82-year-old woman is found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Although Edgar Morales was not found guilty of murder, he gets 15 years to life in prison because of prior convictions.

Five more California condors released into the wild near San Simeon. They were released on the 12th. They’re now soaring over San Simeon looking for carrion.