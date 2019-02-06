Other Stories This Wednesday 2.06.2019

A bill proposed by a state assemblyman from Palo Alto will allow community colleges to provide parking for homeless college students to sleep in their cars on campus. Currently at Cuesta, that is now allowed on campus parking lots.

A north county resident reportedly struck and killed by a train yesterday. The identity has not been released.

We have reports of a power outage in the north county this morning.

Some residents on the east side of Paso Robles reporting they are without power.

A woman recovering today after being rescued Monday afternoon from the Salinas river. She was rescued about 50 yards from the river bank. Contractors spotted her crying for help with water and debris up to her neck. She had reportedly declined help earlier in the day.