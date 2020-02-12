Other Stories This Wednesday 2.12.2020

Work on the San Luis Obispo transit center has stopped while officials research the discovery of historical artifacts. Construction workers unearthed bricks from the old county hall of records. That building dates back to 1873. It was knocked down in 1942 by a young man who submitted the lowest bid to do so. He didn’t have experience, but received the contract. After he knocked down the building, he laid the old brick along Monterey street and sold the used brick. That was the beginning of a long career for Alex Madonna.

Early voting in the California primary election indicates democrats favor Elizabeth Warren and socialist Bernie Sanders. Those two are campaigning hard in the state, although neither did well in the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary.