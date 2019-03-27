Other Stories This Wednesday 3.27.2019

A court ruling by the 9th US Circuit court of appeal refuses to reinstate a lawsuit by the parents of Kate Steinle against San Francisco and its former sheriff in the shooting by Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate. Back in July of 2015, Garcia-Zarate fired a stolen pistol. The bullet ricocheted and struck the Cal Poly graduate while she was walking with her dad on a pier in San Francisco. Steinle died from the gunshot wound. Her final words were, “help me, daddy.” Garcia-Zarate is a Mexican citizen. He had already been deported five times for a plethora of misdemeanors and felonies. Part of the Steinle family’s lawsuit is moving forward.

The state says they’re making progress in removing nutria from California lakes and rivers. The semi-aquatic rodents were introduced to the pacific northwest in the early 1900’s. Small populations in California were eradicated in the 1970’s, but they’re back. They destroy dams and levies, so they’re being eradicated.

California crab fisheries will close in April, when whales are feeding off the coast. That’s part of an effort to keep crabbing nets and gear from killing the whales. The state trying to save the whales, beginning April 15th.