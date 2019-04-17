Other Stories This Wednesday 4.17.2019

The CHP honors a California motorcycle cop who was killed by a drunk driver. A memorial held yesterday in Riverside. Among the hundreds who attended, governor Gavin Newsom.

In Carpinteria, a 39-year-old man abandons his daughter for hours, leaving her in a parked car when police located him, he jumped in the ocean and swam away from rescuers. He was eventually rescued by the Coast Guard. The girl was turned over to her mother.

The archdiocese of Los Angeles agrees to pay $8 million dollars to a young woman who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her catholic high school. Juan Ivan Barajas continued to work at the school despite prior allegations of misconduct. He repeatedly abused the girl and eventually kidnapped her and took her to Las Vegas. The victim is now 18 and reportedly scarred from the experience.