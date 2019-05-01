Other Stories This Wednesday 5.01.2019

REI is coming to San Luis Obispo county. The camping and outdoor recreation chain is opening a 22,000 square foot store in San Luis Obispo. The co-op will offer outdoor gear, rentals, workshops at San Luis Obispo Promenade. The store will open in the fall of this year.

Cal Poly unveils its new university logo. They’ve removed the symbol for nuclear energy. The logo now features a rising sun design, similar to what you see in many traditional Japanese logos. The words “Learn by Doing” are inscribed across the top of the new logo.