Other Stories This Wednesday 6.02.2021

The California DMV is asking for more than $60 million dollars to put more services online. The director of the DMV wants to make permanent changes which were implemented during the government-imposed shutdown of the DMV. No word how that may impact the long lines you see every day around the Paso Robles DMV office.

Seven European Nations introduce a vaccination certificate system for travelers. That’s a few weeks before a program is introduced July first to cover the 27-nation block of European Union Nations. The countries beginning early include Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Poland, Greece and Germany.