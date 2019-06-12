Other Stories This Wednesday 6.12.2019

A 19-year-old woman rescued by helicopter from Bishop’s Peak in San Luis yesterday after falling 50 feet while hiking with friends. The woman suffered moderate head injuries and facial trauma. She was knocked unconscious. Her identity has not been released.

An 81-year-old cyclist is suing San Luis Obispo regional airport after the blast of a departing jet blew him off his recumbent bicycle. Ross Pepper was one of a group of bike riders who were impacted. Pepper says the gust knocked him off the recumbent bike onto the pavement, causing severe injuries.

Pink and her husband visit lake Nacimiento. Pink’s husband is the former professional motocross racer Carey Hart. They posted photos of themselves, Hart wake boarding at the lake. Other celebrity sightings include Kacey Musgraves at the Madonna Inn in San Luis, Tom Hanks at a gas station in Santa Maria. Also, Mark Perry was spotted buying dog food at Walmart.