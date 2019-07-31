Other Stories This Wednesday 7.31.2019

Bird watchers in Cambria are all a twitter over the sighting of two western snowy plovers near the mouth of Santa Rosa creek. They say the birds are threatened with extinction. Will this be a new home for the birds? State parks scientist Regena Orr says about 20-30 plovers visited the area last year. They’re trying to keep humans and dogs out of the area.

The San Luis Obispo library is offering free showers to homeless and vulnerable people every Sunday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30. The San Luis library started the free shower service in early July. They’re getting about seven people a week to take showers. A non-profit group called Shower The People is partnering with the library.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune is downsizing and scaling back. The daily paper is dropping it’s Saturday publication. Readers can get the news on line, or wait for the Sunday paper. In April, the Tribune moved out of the office it built 25 years ago on south Higuera, to a smaller building on Tank Farm road.