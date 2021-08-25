Other Stories This Wednesday 8.25.2021

About 200 households in San Luis around Johnson avenue and Bishop street are told to boil water. The city posted an update yesterday morning. A second round of lab test results are pending. So, people around Johnson avenue and Bishop street in San Luis Obispo have to boil their water to prevent contaminants from being in their drinking water.

If there’s a Cambria Pines long Christmas Market at Cambria Pines lodge this year, the hotel will need to get a permit. The north coast advisory council wants frequent, random health and safety inspections.