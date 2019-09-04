Other Stories This Wednesday 9.04.2019

A Visalia man arrested for impersonating conservative activist Kevin Rice on Facebook. 36-year-old David Platek faces more than four years in the county jail if he’s convicted of making false statements intended to damage Kevin Rice’s reputation. Platek is due in San Luis superior court on October 5th.

Santa Maria police arrest a 30-year-old man on numerous drug charges. Christopher Allen Alley had arrest warrants out for his arrest in four counties. Allen is a convicted felon, who also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The organizers of the Annual Surf Contest at Mavericks is canceled indefinitely. The world surf league cites logistical challenges. In previous years, when the surf was right, the contest was held in waves over 25 feet in height at the Maverick’s Break near Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay.