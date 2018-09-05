Other Stories This Wednesday 9.05.2018

That inmate who hanged himself at the county jail had been recommended to undergo a mental health assessment ten days before his death. 47-year-old Michael Wayne Nonella was found dead in his cell Saturday morning. He’d been checked about 25 minute earlier. Nonella had a long list of alcohol and drug-related arrests and convictions going back twenty-four years in San Luis Obispo county. In 1998, he was sentenced to four years in prison for grand theft.

Santa Maria police catch one murder suspect, but his brother is still on the run. 27-year-old Franklin Edgar Lopez arrested in connection with a homicide early Saturday in Santa Maria. He was arrested at a home in rural Nipomo. His brother, 23-year-old Rafael Santiago Lopez is still at large. They’re accused in the murder Saturday of 49-year-old Cruz Alberto Chavez Sandoval of Santa maria. Rafael Lopez is also suspect in three other murders. Police do not believe the killings were related to gang activity.