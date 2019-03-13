Other Stories This Wednesday March 13, 2019

The victim of an alleged sexual assault by a former Paso Robles Police Sergeant files a claim against the city. The woman says she is an alleged victim of a sex crime. She’s seeking damages greater than $25 thousand dollars. Christopher Mcguire no longer works for the police department.

Cal Poly police are looking for a suspect who vandalized property across the Cal Poly campus early Sunday morning. He slashed the tires on 14 bicycles and the tires of one parked vehicle. He also smashed the windshield of a golf cart. Cal Poly police have a picture of a white male adult, 20-25 years old.

A trial begins in San Luis Obispo superior court for Alex Geiger, a former Grover Beach police officer whose police dog escaped its enclosure and mauled two of his neighbors. One man died from his injuries in the mauling. The dog attacked an 85-year-old neighbor, Betty Long. 64-year-old David Fear went to her rescue. He died three days later from complications of severe injuries. That trial continues today in superior court.