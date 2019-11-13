Other Stories This Wednesday Morning 11.13.2019

Yesterday, a power outage impacted 19,300 PG & E customers in the county including some in Atascadero. PG and E blamed an equipment issue for the power outage yesterday. The electricity went out at 1:24 yesterday afternoon. Power was restored to all customers by about 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

A series of earthquakes shook Avila beach, Orcutt and Lompoc Monday. The tremors were 2.1, 2.6 and 2.5 on the Richtor scale. The first was near Orcutt around 1:33 Monday afternoon. Then there were two others Monday night. One outside Lompoc at 9:56 and another off the coast of Avila Beach around 11:00.

That missing Paso Robles man was found near the Cholame Y and he’s okay.