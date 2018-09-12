Other Stories We’re Watching For You 9.12.2018

A dead humpback whale washes up near the Oceano dunes. State park officials buried the whale in the dunes.

Street Side Ale House of Atascadero to open a store in Paso Robles. The popular bar and grill is going to move into the site of Artisan at 12th and Park in downtown Paso Robles, near Studios on the Park.

A job fair is coming to the Paso Robles Inn on September 25th. Mark your calendar if you’re looking for work, September 25th at Paso Robles Inn. The Paso Robles Inn got new signage yesterday. Southpaw Signs putting up a new sign which reads, The Steakhouse.

Alex Trebek is back for his 35th season of Jeopardy sporting a beard. He asked the TV audience for comments on the beard. One man tweeted that Trebeck reminded him of Sean Connery. Another compared him to Santa Claus.