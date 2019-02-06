Otter Reunification 2.06.2019

A touching otter story from Morro Bay. A two-day-old baby otter discovered by a fisherman near a boat ramp. When baby otters and their moms get separated, they cry out for each other. Mark Harris of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recorded the pup and they motored around the bay playing that recording for otters in the pay.

Near the south pier, about a mile from where the pup was found, a female showed some interest in the vocals, and quickly started vocalizing back, approaching the boat. They considered the options, and decided to simply toss the pup into the water. It worked. The mother cradled the pup and swam back to a group of otters. Harris says that it’s likely the pup became separated by the recent stormy weather while the mother otter was diving for food.

If you see an sea otter or another marine mammal in distress, you’re advised to call the marine mammal center’s 24 hour hot line in San Francisco.