Outage For Verizon Wireless Network Yesterday 6.25.2024

Verizon Wireless experienced a network disruption in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties yesterday afternoon.

Verizon Wireless said yesterday evening that they are actively working to fix the issue, but it could take around 12 to 24 hours.

The Paso Robles police department said on social media they received numerous 9-1-1 calls asking why their phones weren’t working (or were testing to see if they still have the ability to call 9-1-1.)

The police department says that even if a phone displays SOS, they can still dial 9-1-1.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.