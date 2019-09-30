Over the Cliff on 46 West 9.30.2019

A vehicle went off highway 46 west between Cambria and Templeton early Sunday morning and fell about 500-feet down an embankment.

Cal Fire says two people were involved in the crash. One had to be extricated from the damaged vehicle. Around 8:30 Sunday morning, the CHP helicopter carried one injured person up to the road to be transported to a local hospital.

The CHP closed one lane of the highway until around 10 Sunday morning. The accident occurred sometime early Sunday morning. The occupants of the vehicle suffered major injuries.