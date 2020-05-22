Overdose Death 5.22.2020

A Templeton man is charged with murder after he allegedly sold drugs to another man who died from a drug overdose.

22-year-old Travis Wolfe faces two felony charges of possessing and selling a controlled substance. A judge signed a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday. Then, Wednesday, Wolfe was taken into custody. He’s being held at the San Luis Obispo county jail in lieu of one million dollars bail.

He’s accused of murdering Emilio Velci, who died March 9th in Atascadero. The pills Wolfe allegedly sold Velci were pressed in Mexico.

Assistant district attorney Eric Dobroth says another overdose occurred March 18th involving the same fake 30 milligram Percocet pills. Also, smuggled across the border from Mexico.

No court hearing has been set in the case.