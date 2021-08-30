Overdose Deaths in North County 8.30.2021

Two more overdose deaths reported in the north county. Atascadero police and fire responding to a call at a residence on the 4000 block of Rosita avenue Saturday find three unresponsive adults. That was around 1 Saturday afternoon.

Two adults were found dead. Another rushed to the hospital police describe the incident as narcotics-related. The tragedy is now under investigation by Atascadero detectives. The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says the increase in narcotics overdose deaths in San Luis Obispo county is alarming. He says Fentanyl is often the cause.

He calls Fentanyl a counterfeit drug and says it’s killing people. The sheriff’s department recently arrested a man in the north county who had in his possession a plethora of Fentanyl. He was booked on charges of violating his probation.