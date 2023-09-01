Overnight Lane Closures on 101 in Atascadero 9.01.2023

Caltrans announced yesterday that a project on the US 101 southbound lane in Atascadero will begin on Thursday, September 7th.

The project will install a high surface friction treatment on the pavement of the southbound lane between Traffic Way and San Anselmo road. Work will run from 7:30 pm to 6 am, and travelers can expect lane closures and the closure of the off-ramp at Traffic Way during overnight hours.

The project will be suspended until late September after the initial phase to allow the treatment to cure. Caltrans will then apply the high friction surface treatment over the newly installed pavement, with the goal of enhancing safety for all travelers. Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

All roadwork is expected to be complete by the end of October.