Paderewski Beer 10.29.2018

When he lived in Paso Robles, Paderewski made wine.

This year, however, Firestone Walker is offering a limited supply of Baltic Porter-style beer brewed with hops and malts from Germany and eastern Europe. It’s called Paderewski Porter. It debuted Friday at Firestone Walker, Venice. The Polish pianist and composer lived in Paso Robles off and on from 1914 to 1939.

The annual Paderewski Festival is coming up this week. Today, on sound off, we’ll talk with Marjorie Hamon about the event and the concerts coming up later this week in Paso Robles and the north county.