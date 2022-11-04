Paderewski Festival Tonight 11.04.2022

The Paderewski Festival opens tonight in Paso Robles. This year celebrate the great Polish pianist and composer, and local wine.

Paderewski stayed in Paso Robles. He bought land here, grew grapes and produced wine. Some say Paderewski introduced the zinfandel grape to the region.

There’s a concert tonight at the park ballroom. A free youth concert tomorrow at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. And a Gala concert tomorrow night at the Paso Robles Inn as well. The pianist is from Poland. He’ll be playing at the concert tomorrow evening at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom.

To get tickets or for more information, go to: http://www.paderewskifest.com/.