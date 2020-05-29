Pandemic Fraud 5.29.2020

The corona-virus pandemic has led to fraud by public officials and opportunists.

This week, a company files a lawsuit in San Luis Obispo superior court alleging that seven individuals and four companies were involved in the conspiracy to defraud the business.

Bandana Trading Inc says it lost one half million dollars. They ordered one million dollars in protective face masks from a Chinese supplier, but never received any. They want their half million dollar deposit back.

Most of the defendants live in Santa Clara county. The masks were supposed to arrive by April 16th. They never showed up. A case management conference has been scheduled for September.