After a decade on Madonna road in San Luis, Panera Bread is closing its store.

The restaurant opened ten years ago with a visit by Keyshawn Johnson, the former NFL star and sports commentator. Panera will keep open its Arroyo Grande cafe on Branch street.

Panera Bread was started in 1981. Its headquarters are in Susnet Hills, Missouri. The company has more than 2,000 stores nationwide, but no longer has a store in San Luis.