Paradise Fire 11.16.2018

The death toll from the Paradise fire reaches 56, but of greater concern, the number of missing people jumps to 630 people. That’s the number of people unaccounted for, although some may have survived the fire and left the area to live with friends or relatives.

This weekend, President Donald Trump will visit the area to view the fire damage and meet with survivors. He tweeted that he had spoken with governor Jerry Brown “to let him know that we are with him, and the people of California all, the way!”