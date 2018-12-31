Paradise Fire and PG & E – 12.31.2018

The Sacramento Bee is reporting that PG and E may face charges in connection with the Paradise fire, during which more than 80 people were killed. The Bee says attorney general Xavier Becerra says the utility could face criminal charges.

The LA Times reports that Butte county officials ignored warnings that a fire catastrophe was possible in Paradise. The LA Times report suggesting the deadly fire was caused by narrow, winding streets in a neighborhood prone to severe wildfires.

The Times says politics outweighed fire precautions in planning that community, and that contributed to the catastrophe.