Paradise Woman Names Baby After Medic 12.24.2018

A 25-year-old pregnant woman who was caught in the Paradise wildfire November 8th, and who believed she would never get out alive, has named her baby after the medic who saved her baby’s life.

Anastasia Skinner began to feel premature contractions as she raced to escape the fast-moving fire. She jumped into her car despite flames already next to it. She drove to a gas station and honked the horn screaming for help. A motorcyclist who saw her in distress, flagged down a cop who helped her move to the back seat of her Honda pilot.

A retired fire chief came to her aid, and someone requested a helicopter to airlift her.

Medic Mickey Huber drove two miles to reach her, but it took 30 minutes in heavy traffic as people fled from the fire. When he arrived, Mickey Huber realized she could not wait for a helicopter. He said the smoke was so thick, helicopters were having a difficult time fighting the fire, let alone airlifting patients.

Skinner arranged for a caravan of three police cars to rush Skinner to an ambulance. Then he jumped in the back seat, where he kept her calm until she reached a hospital, where her premature labor was stopped.

Last week, Skinner finally had a baby girl at a Chico hospital, she named her Zoele Mickey Skinner, after the paramedic who saved her.