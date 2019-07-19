Parents Find Needles at a San Luis Obispo Park 7.19.2019

Neighbors say transients and illegal activity is taking over Mitchell park in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis police gave out citations at Mitchell park yesterday afternoon for open containers and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recently, a man found a hypodermic needle in the sandbox. Jason wheeler found the needle back in April, but police say three were reported just last week. The police department says Mitchell park is problematic. The San Luis Obispo police focusing more attention on Mitchell park.

In the north county, police report increased numbers of used hypodermic needles in the river bed, used by homeless people when they shoot up illegal drugs.