Parkfield Californios Event 10.31.2022

A fascinating horse event in Parkfield over the weekend.

“Early Californios Skills of the Rancho.”

That’s how they billed the event.

Equestrians demonstrating and competing in skills used by the early ranchers in California.

Several dozen people participated in the Californios’ event over the weekend in Parkfield.

Near the rodeo arena, booths offered a variety of horse products, and even some Californios-style garb.

When they weren’t talking about horses and the events, many talked about the drought, as they did 150 years ago. Some things don’t change for the people running cattle in California.