Parking 8.12.2019

Beginning this week, you will be required to pay to park in downtown Paso Robles. The signs have gone up in the last few weeks.

Commander Davis tells us parking is free if you have handicapped parking permits. Tomorrow, we will talk in greater detail with commander Davis about how you put your car license number into the kiosk. And about an app that makes the process very easy. That’s tomorrow here on KPRL.

The parking regulations go into effect Wednesday, but there will be a grace period. You’ll get a warning for the first few days if you forget to follow the instructions.