Parking For Locals 12.29.2022

Parking in downtown Paso Robles. It’s an issue that continues to fester.

The new parking kiosks not appreciated by locals who have parked free in the downtown area for decades. One of the impacts is that fewer locals are shopping downtown. Especially, those who received a $50 parking ticket once or twice. Councilman Fred Strong says the council agreed to look at a program to accommodate locals.

You may remember, the city parking ambassadors gave $50 parking tickets to people who parked downtown for Pioneer day. It’s not great public relations, and unfortunately, the parking program is not generating money for the city to pay for a parking garage, although the council recently agreed to increase the cost of parking to $2 per hour in hopes of generating some revenue.

The staff is now working on a program that would allow locals to park downtown.