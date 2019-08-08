Parking in Downtown 8.08.2019

Beginning next week, you need to pay to park in downtown Paso Robles.

Commander Davis of the Paso Robles police department explains the program to Paso Robles city council. There will be 34 parking kiosks. Only a few of them take cash. The rest take debit or credit cards. Again, you don’t have to get a receipt and put it on your windshield. You just put your license plate ID in there, and you’re set. Parking is free for two hours. Those with disabled plates can park anywhere for free as long as you want.

The parking program begins next Wednesday, but commander Davis says there will be a grace period. Your car will not be towed if you forget to use the parking program kiosk next week.