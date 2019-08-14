Parking in Downtown 8.14.2019

Beginning today, it may cost you to park in downtown Paso Robles.

Beginning today, the new parking kiosks are working and if you park in the downtown, you have to go to the kiosk and register your car license number or you can download the app from the city website. If you fail to do so, you may be fined. Paso Robles police commander Caleb Davis tells KPRL about that fine.

If you have questions about the parking, you’re encouraged to go to the Paso Robles city website. Prcity.com. Parking is free for the first two hours, but you must register your car license number at one of those new kiosks if you park in the downtown area between 10th and 14th, Spring and Pine.