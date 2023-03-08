Parking in Downtown Paso 03.08.2023

Parking downtown in Paso Robles got a fresh start one week ago.

Donna King is parking coordinator. She tells Paso Robles city council last night that there’s a new video on the city website explaining how to use the new Flobird app.

So the new, improved parking program is off and running with the new Flobird app.

And if you haven’t done so, you can pick up a senior parking permit for the new year. You can get one at the police station, the senior center, or the library. You can also get them on line at: prcity.com.