Parking in Downtown Paso Robles 8.13.2019

Beginning tomorrow, if you park in downtown Paso Robles, you will have to register your license number at one of 34 kiosks, or you could face a $33 dollar fine.

The easy way to do it is to use the new app. Paso Robles police commander Caleb Davis explains the app. He says you can put several cars on your app. Paso Robles police commander Caleb Davis says the first two hours are free. After that, it’s one dollar an hour.

It’s the first step toward managing parking in downtown Paso Robles. The city tried to get employees to park their cars in lots besides those around the city park. This will address that problem.