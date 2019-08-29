Parking in Paso Robles 8.29.2019

If you park your car in downtown Paso Robles and forget to enter your car license number in one of the kiosks, you may get a $33 ticket in the near future.

Parking ambassador Donna King tells KPRL, so far she’s not written any parking tickets. Parking ambassador Donna King has worked eleven years with the Paso Robles police department.

You may see her today, writing warnings and placing them on car windshields of those who fail to register their car license at the kiosks. Soon, she’ll be writing tickets.